Sean Payton has the perfect response to Michael Thomas trade rumor





Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio created a stir on Saturday by raising questions about Michael Thomas’s status with the New Orleans Saints — asking whether the Saints could trade their star receiver before the NFL’s Nov. 3 deadline.

We already wrote about the several ways that makes no sense, but leave it to Saints coach Sean Payton to bring the hammer down himself.

Payton, who recently protected his tweets by making his official Twitter account private, responded to a Bleacher Report post citing Florio’s post by commenting, “Outsiders on the Inside where they belong.”

If that doesn’t silence these rumors, I’m not sure what will. The Saints have been patient with Thomas as he’s recovered from a Week 1 ankle sprain, and they’re just as disappointed to be playing without him as he is to not be able to join his teammates.

Hopefully he can get back to action soon and start executing Payton’s plays as well as anyone ever has (if not better). The Saints are a better team with Thomas in the fold, and everyone in the building knows that. As Payton pointed out, maybe those outside the facility should learn better.