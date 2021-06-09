Sean Payton: Offense will be built “a little bit” around QB choice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Saints had a pair of quarterbacks address the media on Tuesday, which served as a reminder of the biggest storyline of their offseason.

Drew Brees retired and the team is holding a competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to replace him as their starter. The two players have very different styles that would call for different offensive mindsets, but head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday that the core of the offense will remain the same regardless of which player is ultimately chosen to lead the team.

“We’ve always tried to look closely at the strengths of our players, what they do well and we’ll build a little bit around that player accordingly,” Payton said in a press conference. “And that’s something that we did when Drew first arrived here, and we would do with either these two players. . . . there’s certain things that you might do, specific to one or the other. And yet, there’s still an overall philosophical approach that these guys will learn to play offense. But yeah, it’s not a whole different game plan for each one of them. There are certain things that we would do maybe differently with each one, but we’ll work that out.”

The Saints altered their offseason schedule this year and are not holding formal practices during OTAs, which means the summer will be the time when the competition for Brees’ successor will really take off. Once it does, there should start to be a greater sense of just what the offense will look like come the fall.

Sean Payton: Offense will be built “a little bit” around QB choice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Saints restructure Marshon Lattimore’s deal to make room for their draft class

    The Saints signed their entire draft class Tuesday, but they needed to create salary cap space to do it. They did that by restructuring the contract of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The move converts the $10.2 million of Lattimore’s fifth-year option to a $990,000 base salary with the rest as [more]

  • Dolphins want Christian Wilkins to do more in his third NFL season

    He arrived in the NFL with a flying shoulder bump of the Commissioner. His team is hoping for some memorable moments like that on the field in 2021. “I think he can definitely do a lot more,” defensive line coach Austin Clark recently told reporters regarding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, via Armando Salguero of the [more]

  • Saints sign their entire draft class

    The Saints waited more than a month to sign any of their draft picks, but they won’t drag things out any longer. According to multiple reports, the Saints have signed all six rookies they added during this year’s draft. First-round defensive end Payton Turner‘s four-year deal comes with a team option for a fifth season [more]

  • Jameis Winston: One year not playing has just made me even hungrier

    Jameis Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. The team that drafted Winston won the Super Bowl six years later — after replacing him with Tom Brady. Now following a year spent as the Saints’ backup to Drew Brees and Taysom Hill, Winston has a chance to start again. He’s embracing the chance [more]

  • Senate report on Capitol attack finds police need basic gear, better sharing of intel

    The bipartisan Senate report doesn’t include an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6.

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick: Having 2022 option picked up “a sigh of relief”

    There are going to be some changes to the way the Steelers secondary looks this season, but the best player from last year’s group remains in place. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season and will help to make replacements for departed cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson comfortable [more]

  • Dolphins’ Robert Hunt feeling ‘extremely blessed’ entering second season

    Before dipping into which position Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt will play next season or pondering whether he can make the proverbial second-year jump, let’s first appreciate how far he’s come. From living in a desolate town in East Texas and his family trailer uprooted by a hurricane, to being displaced again when his next home was engulfed in flames. From having no offers to ...

  • Recently retired QB Rivers wins NFL writers' Good Guy Award

    Retired quarterback Philip Rivers has won the Pro Football Writers of America's Good Guy Award for his cooperation with reporters. Rivers, who retired at 39 after one season with Indianapolis in 2020 following 16 years with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, earned praise for consistently tackling all topics, even in a Zoom setting, and offering answers with perspective, wit and originality during his career. The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

  • Early states' GOP opposes Nevada as 1st presidential primary

    Republicans in the four early presidential nominating states on Tuesday jointly opposed a Democratic push in Nevada to make the Western state the first to hold a primary. GOP chairs Jeff Kaufmann of Iowa, Stephen Stepanek of New Hampshire, Michael McDonald of Nevada and Drew McKissick of South Carolina said in a statement they want to preserve the historic schedule, which has led off with Iowa's caucus followed by New Hampshire's primary.

  • 'It's a prayer': Packers holding out hope for an eventual Rodgers return

    Sports Seriously: Green Bay Packers beat reporter Ryan Wood details the vibe surrounding Packers minicamp without Aaron Rodgers.

  • Red Sox' Chris Sale and Jarren Duran could upend AL pennant race

    As the Red Sox continue to keep pace with the American League elite, John Tomase reminds us that they have two potential aces up their sleeves in pitcher Chris Sale and prospect Jarren Duran.

  • Former Panther star posts video of ‘idiots’ who broke into home, wrecked prized car

    ‘If any of you recognize ... these idiots that decided to come into my home and steal and wreck my McLaren. I’m offering a cash reward.’

  • ‘You are a moron.’ North Carolina county ends Coke vending machine ban after pushback

    Surry County commissioners wanted to send a message to The Coca-Cola Co. They hurt an independent distributor based in Charlotte instead.

  • Golden Retriever puppy only wants to protect newborn baby

    Barkley the Golden Retriever puppy quickly assumes the role of pawtector to the newest addition to this family and won't leave her side while she naps - not even to play outside!

  • Rams' DeSean Jackson can see how his connection with Matthew Stafford will be the bomb

    DeSean Jackson has been in a Sean McVay offense before, so once he gets acclimated with quarterback Matthew Stafford he is certain the Rams offense is going to be great.

  • Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

    Wall Street continues to be largely bullish on the oil sector, with some analysts saying that oil prices could hit $80 as gasoline demand continues to increase

  • Naomi Osaka exits second tournament amid mental health break

    Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Berlin WTA 5000 tournament — amid her mental health break. The move comes weeks after she pulled out of the French Open to get her depression and social anxiety in check.

  • Mark Stone, Golden Knights take series lead with Game 5 win

    It took 50 seconds in overtime for the Golden Knights to take a series lead.

  • Tennis-Evert says 100% behind Federer's decision to pull out of French Open

    Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.

  • Golf-Amateur Ganne soaking up the adulation at U.S. Women's Open

    New Jersey high school student Megha Ganne said she is relishing the experience of being a fan favourite at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco and vowed to do everything possible to return next year. The 17-year-old amateur heads into Sunday's final day tied third alongside South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun after carding a 72 in the third round to go three-under for the tournament and four shots behind leader Lexi Thompson. Ganne, who became the talk of the tournament after taking a share of the lead on the opening day and receiving encouragement from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Twitter, said engaging with fans was one of the highlights of her tournament.