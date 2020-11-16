Sean Payton not ready to name a starting quarterback after Drew Brees injury

With New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly managing multiple rib injuries and a lung issue, Saints coach Sean Payton has a big decision ahead of him: naming a new starter. He has two options between free agent signee Jameis Winston and versatile backup Taysom Hill, but Payton is in no rush to tip his hand before kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons.

If Payton stays true to his word, it would be Hill. He’s told anyone who would listen in recent years that Hill is his quarterback of the future, likened to Steve Young as the famous heir to Joe Montana. But Payton’s actions have told a different story. When Brees missed five games with a thumb injury in 2019, he passed over Hill to call up Teddy Bridgewater instead.

And in Week 10’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Hill was again spurned in favor of Winston. Converting the timing-based offense built around a pocket passer to a mobile, slower-processing prospect in Hill likely requires more time than Payton can commit during a game. So while Hill is in the pole position to start in 2021 after a full offseason of preparation, expect Winston to remain the go-to quarterback in relief of Brees.

Payton also declined to share an official status update on Brees; he said that the Saints will wait until Wednesday when they are required to do so on the injury report.