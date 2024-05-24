Sean Payton not concerned about Broncos WR Courtland Sutton skipping OTAs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton skipped the team’s offseason workouts earlier this year as he seeks a revised contract. The 28-year-old receiver’s holdout carried over into organized team activities this week with Sutton skipping the three practice sessions.

Broncos coach Sean Payton seemed unconcerned when asked about Sutton’s absence after Thursday’s practice.

“There isn’t any concern,” Payton said. “Here’s why: I know Courtland. He’s a tremendous worker. You guys know him. [He has] a tremendous makeup, leader of our team. That will sort itself out.”

Payton’s remarks echo general manager George Paton downplaying the receiver’s absence in April.

“I mean, it’s 100 percent voluntary,” Paton said before the NFL draft. “It’s the first week of the offseason program. Sean has talked to Courtland; I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Denver received trade calls about Sutton before and during the draft, but the Broncos opted to keep the veteran receiver. The team seemingly wants to keep Sutton around. It remains to be seen if they’ll agree to adjust his contract to keep him happy. If Sutton skips mandatory minicamp in June, the team can fine him up to $101,716 if he misses all three days.

Sutton has a base salary of $13 million this year with only $2 million is guaranteed. His salary will increase to $13.5 million next year, but he’ll have no guaranteed money in 2024.

Denver will hold mandatory minicamp from June 11-13. We’ll see if there’s a resolution before then.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire