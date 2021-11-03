Saints receiver Michael Thomas suffered a setback in his rehab process from ankle surgery and now will be out for the rest of the season.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the receiver may need to have another procedure on his ankle.

“This isn’t anything he can control,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate.

The Saints are already dealing with the loss of quarterback Jameis Winston to a torn ACL. But now whoever starts at QB — Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book are on the roster — won’t have a key weapon for the rest of the season.

New Orleans is currently in a strong position to end up with one of the NFC’s seven postseason slots at 5-2. Their receiving corps, however, doesn’t have a player with 20 receptions. Eighteen players have caught a pass for New Orleans this season. Running back Alvin Kamara leads the team with 28 catches. Marquez Callaway leads the club with 284 yards.

“I thought they had a good game last week,” Payton said of New Orleans’ receivers, via Amie just of NOLA.com. “These guys are tough, they’re competitive, and I like them. I’m not interested in your PFF grades or any of that stuff. Obviously, you’re better if you have Mike Thomas in that group, but we don’t.”

New Orleans has its first of two 2021 matchups with Atlanta on Sunday.

Sean Payton: Michael Thomas had a setback, but it isn’t anything he could control originally appeared on Pro Football Talk