The Saints are coming back from a bye, but one of their key players has gone a lot longer than a week since playing his last game.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas missed three games with an ankle injury and then was held out of the lineup in Week Five in a disciplinary move after he punched defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a practice session. Saints head coach Sean Payton said that there will be no more team discipline for Thomas, but cited the ankle while saying he wasn’t sure Thomas will play against the Panthers.

“We’ll see,” Payton said on a conference call. “I think he’s feeling better. We really don’t get into injuries or predictions, so you guys will be the first to know.”

Payton said he was “not interested” in talking about how Thomas handled the team’s decision or any other aspect of the disciplinary action because the team was moving on to this week’s game.

Sean Payton: Michael Thomas’ discipline over, we’ll see if ankle’s OK originally appeared on Pro Football Talk