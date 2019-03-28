Sean Payton sounds less than happy with how Mark Ingram left the Saints





After eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Mark Ingram is headed to the Baltimore Ravens. It was an understandable change with the presence of Alvin Kamara, but that didn’t stop Sean Payton from wanting at least a conversation with Ingram about a return.

Apparently, Ingram didn’t grant that request.

Payton told reporters how Ingram’s departure went down during the annual owners meetings on Tuesday, via NFL.com:

Mark Ingram posted 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

"It happened pretty quickly," Payton told reporters Tuesday in Phoenix, via the Saints' official Facebook page. "Look, I'm excited for Mark's opportunity. He's been a tremendous, tremendous player for us and leader for us.

"It was frustrating because I felt there was little dialogue. At least usually, I'm able to visit with the player, and I wasn't able to, so the ends and outs specifically to how that unfolded still to me are a little bit cloudy. Tried texting him, tried calling him, direct message. He texted me back, and then the next day we weren't able to speak."

Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million with the Ravens earlier this month and figures to be the lead running back in the league’s run-heaviest offense. The Saints addressed his absence by signing Latavius Murray to a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old hinted that he had an interest in returning to the Saints before free agency, saying “I’m not looking just to leave New Orleans” to nola.com, but that doesn’t appear to be how it went down.

