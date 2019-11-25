Sean Payton makes another call for involving multiple people on PI reviews

Saints head coach Sean Payton was a guest on PFT Live last week and discussed his view that the pass interference replay review process would be improved if there were multiple voices involved in making the decisions.

The topic remains on Payton’s mind after Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Payton lost when he challenged an offensive pass interference call on tight end Jared Cook, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera got a rare win on a challenge for defensive pass interference late in the fourth quarter.

Payton, who is on the NFL’s Competition Committee, took issue with the ruling after the game and renewed his call to have more people join NFL officiating head Al Riveron in the process on Monday.

“I don’t know that it’s a Competition Committee [decision],” Payton said in a conference call. “It’s just something we’ve discussed. It’s not new relative to anyone making decisions, all the way to, we don’t have one Supreme Court justice. That’s obviously the most important, or the highest. [But] I think it merits three experts. I think it’ll help immensely. And Al’s outstanding. I think he’s got a tough job and I think when you have a group of three, I think you’re going to arrive at more consistent calls.”

The rule allowing for replay review of pass interference calls and non-calls was instituted on a one-year trial period and the way things have played out this season may not have many clamoring for its return in current form for the 2020 season.