Sean Payton with some major retweet shade at Roddy White

Barry Werner

Not everyone loved Sean Payton’s decision to go with Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston with Drew Brees injured.

However, it was unanimous when the Saints’ coach trolled former great Falcons’ WR Roddy White for tweeting Atlanta was going to roast Hill and the Saints.

 

It didn’t quite happen the way White predicted as Hill and New Orleans’ defense were dominant in handing Atlanta another loss.

Latest Stories