Sean Payton: I’m a dummy, I don’t know if this is Drew Brees’ last year

Saints coach Sean Payton inadvertently stepped in it regarding Drew Brees‘ future plans yesterday, and today Payton is trying to clean up the mess he made.

Payton said on ESPN yesterday that Brees “announced he’s coming back for his final season.” But Brees has not announced that 2020 will be his final season. On a call with reporters today, Payton said he just misspoke.

“I’m a big dummy,” Payton said.

Payton said that his understanding is Brees won’t decide until the end of the 2020 season whether to return for 2021.

“I think his plan is to take it year by year,” Payton said.

The 41-year-old Brees obviously doesn’t have many more years to play, but he’s under contract to the Saints for both 2020 and 2021, and Payton didn’t mean to rule out the possibility that Brees could be his quarterback for more than one final season.

