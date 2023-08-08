Here’s what Sean Payton is looking for in a Broncos kick returner

The Denver Broncos averaged 8.3 yards per punt return last season, marking the 12th-worst average in the NFL. On kickoffs, the team averaged 17.5 yards per return, which ranked dead last in the league.

When new head coach Sean Payton arrived this offseason, he made it a priority to improve special teams. The Broncos changed punters and kickers this offseason, and the kick return job will be up for grabs this summer.

So what is Payton looking for in the team’s next returner?

“The first thing is reliability and ball security,” Payton said on July 29. “There is nothing worse than when the ball is in the air and you have that, ‘I hope he catches it’ [feeling]. That is something where the preseason will help show its hand a little bit. I kind of get back to [Mike] Westhoff, [Ben] Kotwica and even [Chris] Banjo, but the investment we’ve made in our special teams, both on the field and upstairs, is significant.

“We’re going to have the opportunity to return in the kickoff and hopefully — I know it’s tough here because of the altitude — when we get those return opportunities in the punt game, we’re going to have great schemes and designs to give these guys a chance. The key is then — we have a great producer, let’s find someone that can take advantage of that. That will be important.”

Candidates to handle return duties for Denver this season include Montrell Washington, Marvin Mims and Jaleel McLaughlin. The players vying for the return job will get their first in-game chance to impress when the Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday.

