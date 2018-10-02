Sean Payton: We’ll figure out the balance with Mark Ingram back

The Saints got off to a slow start running the ball this season, but they’ve found a better way over the last two weeks.

Alvin Kamara has picked up 200 yards on 35 carries over the last two weeks — the team has 313 rushing yards overall — and he scored three touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Giants. The Saints will try to keep that going against Washington next Monday night, but that isn’t their only task in the backfield this week.

Head coach Sean Payton said the team will also have to reintegrate Mark Ingram into the mix now that his four-game suspension is over.

“We’ll figure out the balance,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “… It’ll be good for us offensively to have [Ingram] back.”

Ingram and Kamara had much success as a tandem last year. They finished the year with over 3,000 yards of offense between them while also scoring 25 touchdowns. Ingram took more snaps than Kamara, which seems likely to change as part of the balancing act that New Orleans will put in place over the rest of this season.