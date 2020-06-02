Sean Payton links upcoming election to needed change

Most members of the NFL community who have spoken out about recent events have done so apolitically, giving statements that don’t mention any particular election or elected official. Saints coach Sean Payton has made a different kind of statement.

Payton today posted two pictures on Twitter, one of George Floyd and one of Ahmaud Arbery, and wrote a brief statement that referenced the upcoming election.

“Were Murdered not Killed on Video. How many have we not seen? 22 weeks from today for change,” Payton wrote.

That’s not quite an endorsement of Joe Biden or a denunciation of Donald Trump, but it’s clear that Payton believes America needs a change on Election Day, which is 22 weeks from today.

Football coaches rarely make waves politically, but Payton must feel strongly enough about the recent events in America — and secure enough in his position — to finally say enough is enough.

