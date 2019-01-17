Sean Payton let Saints keep their locker room toys

Before the playoffs started last year, Saints coach Sean Payton took away all his team’s toys.

This year, perhaps because of the way they’re playing, he’s letting them play.

According to Amos Morale of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton has let the players keep the miniature basketball hoop, table tennis and video games in the locker room, after clearing them last season when the playoffs started.

“I believe he’s the one that came and snatched the video games and the ping pong table in the first place,” left tackle Terron Armstead said. “So maybe just his approach — not relaxed — but (he’s) just kind of more comfortable and trusting us, a little bit more, that we are going to take care of our preparation.”

Some players joked that Payton may have just forgotten, but the Saints have taken care of their responsibilities in earning the top seed and home field advantage, and hanging onto it. Last year, they hadn’t been to the playoffs for three years before advancing.

“We’ve been told to protect our routine. I guess that’s become part of it,” safety Chris Banjo said. “But at the same time, . . . we definitely, I believe, have a good belief in staying focused here and not losing sight of what’s really ahead or what’s at stake.

“So guys know they’ve still got to take care of their bodies and still got to stay on top of their film and things of that nature.”

There are few teams in the NFL having as much fun as the Saints all season, and since they’ve been in this position before, good for Payton trusting his players to do their work during work hours.