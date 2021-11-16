Sean Payton’s Kevin James-led Netflix movie has a release date

Mark your calendars: “Home Team,” the upcoming Netflix film from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions company featuring the comedian Kevin James as New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will be released on Jan. 28, 2022.

Christopher Titone, the film’s writer and Sandler’s brother-in-law (and boyfriend of Payton’s daughter, Meghan) shared the news on Twitter with a new plot synopsis from the Los Angeles Times:

“When Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton gets suspended, he returns to his hometown to coach his son’s Pop Warner team. Kevin James, Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider star. Directed by Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane. Written by Christopher Titone & Keith Blum.”

Reactions to James being cast as Payton earlier this year were, well, mixed to say the least. Sandler’s frequent collaborator doesn’t exactly share a resemblance to the Saints head coach, but we’ll suspend our disbelief for a bit if it’s a good story. If nothing else Payton’s cameo should be funny.

Related

LOOK: Sean Payton on set for 'Home Team' cameo with Kevin James Kevin James, 'Home Team' cast visit Sean Payton at Saints facility Sean Payton responds to news of Kevin James' portrayal in Netflix feature Kevin James tabbed to play Sean Payton in upcoming Netflix movie

List