Sean Payton, Ken Dorsey scheduled to interview for Panthers head coaching vacancy
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest news on the Carolina Panthers head coaching search.
The Panthers and Sean Payton were supposed to meet about the team’s head coaching vacancy on Friday, but the interview was put on hold. Panthers owner David Tepper and other team officials set to meet with Payton in New York returned to Charlotte on Thursday after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes. [more]
The wide net the Colts have cast in looking for their next head coach continues to get wider. Indianapolis announced on Friday that the club has completed an interview with Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia took over as the Raiders interim head coach in 2021 after Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation five games into [more]
The Panthers won't be hosting an international game in 2023. But they do have two chances at flying overseas for one. Here's how and where that could happen:
The former NFL scout offers up a pair of potential impact defenders for Detroit in the first round
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
The 49ers have had two more days of rest than the Cowboys, who playing the game on a short week after the Monday victory against the Buccaneers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid's initial reaction to news of the team playing in Germany in 2023 was classic.
One week last summer Brock Purdy learned to surf, rode an outrigger canoe with a group of Olympic paddlers, went on the field before an LA Angels game and rehearsed lines for a hemorrhoid commercial. These insignificant experiences were part of Irrelevant Week, a days-long celebration of the last player selected in the NFL Draft […]
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
The offseason drama continues. #GoBlue
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares what he's heard about how Bill O'Brien's interview went with the Patriots for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.