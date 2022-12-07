Earlier this year, after Sean Payton left the Saints and Tom Brady “retired” from the Buccaneers, we reported that the Dolphins wanted to bring both of them to Miami.

The plan was delayed by the lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL, Miami, and other teams.

The Dolphins eventually were hammered by the league for tampering both with Payton and Brady. Owner Stephen Ross was suspended as a result of the violation.

Payton appeared Monday on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast. Payton said he’ll return to coaching “sooner than later.”

During the podcast, co-host Jim Gray eventually made this obsevation to Payton, who currently works for Fox: “Your hope and possibly one of your dreams as to be a teammate with Tom. And Tom’s coming to Fox at some point, and you’re leaving. I guess that’s a dream not only delayed but gonna be denied.”

“Who says Tommy’s coming to Fox right away?” Payton eventually said. “Clearly, we don’t want to get another team in trouble.”

“You never know what happens in the NFL,” Brady said, somewhat nervously. “So, who knows? I thought I was retired, I wasn’t. Who knows? You never know what the future looks like.”

Could Payton and Brady team up in 2023? It would have to be a team that has all the pieces except a quarterback and a coach. The Colts would be a possibility. Who else? That may be it.

And who knows? Maybe that will be the one.

Unless, of course, the Saints bring back Payton and then go sign Brady.

Sean Payton jokes about he and Tom Brady getting “another team in trouble” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk