Before Sean Payton dives fully and completely into his job as head coach of the Broncos, he’ll be working for Fox Sports on Sunday. With free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski.

In what appears to be a joke, and only a joke, Payton posted a photo of a Broncos T-shirt with the “B” crossed out and a “G” in its place. Making it read, “Groncos.”

“Let the recruitment begin!” Payton added.

Making it even more interesting is the fact that Payton added “@TomBrady” to the tweet. Brady still technically remains under contract with the Buccaneers. And we know what happened last year with the Dolphins when Brady was under contract with the Buccaneers and Payton was under contract with the Saints.

Yes, Brady also will eventually work for Fox. For now, Payton works for Fox and the Broncos.

Again, it seems like nothing but a joke. But there’s a little dash of impishness that comes from bringing Brady directly into the tweet — and perhaps indirectly into the “recruitment.” It’s the kind of thing Payton would do with a little twinkle in his eye, knowing that while he’s not crossing the line he’s standing in the general vicinity of it, and pointing at it and laughing a little bit.

But as “holy shit” offseason stories would go, yes, a move by the Broncos to replace Russell Wilson with Tom Brady would be bigger than anything we’ve ever seen. Given that it also would come with a massive cap consequence, there’s no way it’s ever happening.

Sean Payton jokes (we think) about recruiting Rob Gronkowski to Denver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk