Sean Payton won’t be coaching in 2022, but he will be working in football.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Payton has accepted a job with Fox.

The Super Bowl XLIV-winning coach will work in studio with Fox throughout 2022. It’s believed that he’ll join the Fox NFL Sunday crew on off days for Jimmy Johnson.

Payton also had been in the running for a position with Amazon.

Many believe it will be a one-year foray for Payton. He nearly became the Miami coach earlier this year, in what would have been a partnership with Tom Brady. The Brian Flores lawsuit pulled the plug on that possibility.

More recently, Payton was linked to the Carolina Panthers. He’ll always be on the radar screen for the Cowboys.

For now, he’ll be on our TV screens in 2022.

Sean Payton joins Fox for 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk