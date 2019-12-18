Sean Payton: Janoris Jenkins gives us versatility

The Saints put in a pair of waiver claims on veteran defensive players earlier this week and one of them was successful.

Terrell Suggs landed with the Chiefs, but cornerback Janoris Jenkins is the newest member of the Saints and head coach Sean Payton discussed the acquisition with reporters Wednesday. Jenkins had some rough patches on the field with the Giants this year and then got pushed out the door after saying his use offensive language on social media was just a case of cultural slang.

Payton didn’t commit to a role for Jenkins, but noted that his presence gives the team more options and that’s a positive as they head toward the postseason.

“We value the player, especially the position,” Payton said. “It’s always a difficult position to find. He gives us versatility and that’s important down the stretch.”

Eli Apple, Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams have been the lead corners for the Saints this season and Sunday’s game against the Titans will provide the first glimpse into how the quartet will fit together.