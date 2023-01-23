Add the Cardinals to the list of potential suitors for Sean Payton.

Payton will interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

A Super Bowl-winning coach with the Saints who took the last year off, Payton is considered the highest-profile candidate in this year’s coaching carousel. Payton is also a candidate for the Texans, Panthers and Broncos jobs.

The long list of Cardinals coaching candidates also includes Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, Vance Joseph, Dan Quinn, Frank Reich and DeMeco Ryans.

Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk