In early 2021, quarterback Russell Wilson‘s agent made it known that Wilson wanted to stay with the Seahawks, but that Wilson would accept a trade to the Cowboys, Raiders, Bears, or Saints.

The head coach of the Saints at the time was Sean Payton. Throw in the fact that Payton is in play to be a coach again in 2023, anything Payton says about Wilson should command immediate attention.

Appearing earlier this week with Colin Cowherd, Payton explained what he would do if he were coaching Wilson.

“I’d want a cut up of all Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field, and I’d want to see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with,” Payton said. “Like, I know that they did a great job in Seattle of bringing him off of a naked boot[leg] and then pulling up and we all saw that like throw back to [receiver Tyler] Lockett across the field where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air. Then, I’d want to look at another film of his red-zone touchdown passes inside the 20. And so what I’m asking for from assistants, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits and to make sure we have those song lyrics available. And if not, let’s put them in.”

That’s the key to smart coaching. Figure out what a guy does well, and do it. There hasn’t been enough of that from the Broncos.

If there isn’t more of it soon, Payton’s place for next season could indeed be in Denver. Unless some other destination becomes more attractive.

Sean Payton has some ideas for getting more out of Russell Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk