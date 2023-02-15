New Denver head coach Sean Payton is hiring an assistant who previously worked for him in New Orleans.

Payton has hired Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle as the Broncos’ tight ends coach, according to multiple reports.

Payton hired Doyle on the Saints’ coaching staff in 2019, and Doyle remained in New Orleans through last season.

The Broncos’ staff still has several roles needing to be filled, and Payton will likely be busy this week rounding out his new staff.

Sean Payton hires Saints assistant Declan Doyle as Broncos’ tight ends coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk