Sean Payton hints that Broncos might have a sleeper TE in Lucas Krull

After moving on from Russell Wilson this offseason, the Denver Broncos will have a new starting quarterback in 2024, which could have implications for multiple players.

Broncos tight end Lucas Krull only drew 14 targets from Wilson in seven appearances last fall. Denver coach Sean Payton has seemingly hinted that Krull could have a much bigger role in 2024.

Payton was spotted talking with Krull at practice Thursday. After the session, he was asked about the conversation and his impression of the tight end.

“I thought he’s had a good week,” Payton noted. “I said, ‘If you didn’t notice, everyone in the media was looking down at their rosters to see who [No.] 85 was.’ I said, ‘Someday soon, they’re going to know who 85 is.’ He’s looking sharp.”

This isn’t the first time Payton has praised Krull. After the tight end was promoted from the practice squad last December, Payton was asked about the tight end.

“He’s long and he’s tall, so you get a high point catch in the endzone,” Payton said on Dec. 29. “You get some of those plays. He’s really smart. He’s really smart, so there’s some versatility there. … I’ve been pleased.

“I think we get to see more of him than everyone else, and so it was based on what we were seeing. Even in those practice snaps where he’s going against the D, you see the skillset.”

Payton entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 (the year Payton took a break from coaching). He joined Denver’s practice squad last August and was later promoted to the active roster.

The 25-year-old tight end hauled in eight receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown last season. Payton seems to believe bigger numbers are right around the corner.

