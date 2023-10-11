Sean Payton: 'We got a good handle on this current roster'
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks on the team not looking to make any trades.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks on the team not looking to make any trades.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad. Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction. Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
What kind of interest will Randy Gregory get after being cut?
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
A win on Sunday by a playoff driver equals a ticket to the championship race at Phoenix.
Two of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy will square off in a top-10 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday.
Brendan and Michael Malone are the only father-son coaching duo to have both won NBA titles.
Teresa Weatherspoon spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Even after a sweep in the ALDS, the rebuild in Baltimore is complete, and future seasons will be graded not on progress toward winning but on actually winning.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
Nearly halfway into the college football season, we’re getting a clear picture of what teams are and it's clear the Bruins have a great defense.
The WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.
The two-time defending national champions routed the Wildcats 51-13.
Conner injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!