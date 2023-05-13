Sean Payton gives Ben DiNucci Wal-Mart career advice after rookie minicamp interception

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is clearly excited about his first rookie minicamp since 2021. The former New Orleans Saints head coach watched his third-round rookie linebacker Drew Sanders make an impressive interception touchdown of a Ben DiNucci pass. Dinucci, the ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback fresh off a season with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, didn’t quite live up to Payton’s positive talk before practice to new Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner, who is also the chairman of Wal-Mart.

As Payton (jokingly) said after practice, perhaps DiNucci has an alternate career path.

Unfortunately for Ben DiNucci, it was his first interception and there was more to that interception if you looked at it. it was good play by Sanders and it was right in front of Greg Penner. I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well. I told Ben — I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores.’ It was good play by Drew, [he had] a good break.”

Sean Payton on Drew Sanders pick 6 off DiNucci. #9sports pic.twitter.com/aSwHaO3z5C — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 13, 2023

Ouch! Well, DiNucci has a bit of time to get things right before he puts on the blue vest.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire