Can Sean Payton fix the Broncos? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Broncos trading for Sean Payton, including what this means for one of the worst offenses in the NFL.
Incoming new Broncos HC Sean Payton with meet with holdover DC Ejiro Evero today about the possibility of remaining in Denver.
Sean Payton comments on Broncos trade, says he's eager to embrace another 'great football city' like New Orleans in moving to Denver:
The Vikings have been slow on hiring a defensive coordinator and we know why
When it comes time to being critical, Payton isn't always going to shy away from being honest in his assessments with the media. That’s going to be an important point for Wilson.
Social media blew up after reports surfaced that the Denver Broncos finalized a trade with the New Orleans Saints for Sean Payton.
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos' next head coach. What does this mean for quarterback Russell Wilson?
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Tampa Bay’s options at quarterback. Charles says there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Bucs acquiring a veteran from the AFC. While he also thinks they could be in line to draft a quarterback with the 19th pick in the first round. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Tony Romo joined Sports Seriously this week and we got his instant reaction to the breaking news of Sean Payton becoming the Denver Broncos head coach.
No deal is done until it’s done. And the deal between the Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton is not yet done. That’s the word out of Denver, more than a day after news broke that the Broncos would hire Payton. There’s no reason to think it’s not happening, unlike (for example) the reporting from [more]
