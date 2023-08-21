Sean Payton explains why Russell Wilson only played one drive vs. 49ers

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said last week that starters would play about 20-24 snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of preseason.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, though, only played one drive (12 snaps) before being rested. Payton explained after the game that was the plan all along in order to give backup Jarrett Stidham some live game reps with the first-team offense before the regular season.

“Yeah, it was part of the plan going in is to play him 15 or so and then get some work with the first group before we made the overall change and then keep Jarrett in there,” Payton said after the game.

Wilson is the starter — there’s no QB controversy in Denver — but the Broncos wanted Stidham to have some first-team reps in case he’s ever called on this fall.

Wilson led a 49-yard drive that ended with a field goal. Stidham then went 12-of-17 passing for 130 yards on 35 snaps.

Wilson’s preseason might now be over. Denver’s starters will practice against the Los Angeles Rams twice this week, but Payton is not expected to play most starters in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday.

