Sean Payton expects to see a lot of growth from Marvin Mims in 2024

Broncos second-year wide receiver Marvin Mims had a great season as a returner in his rookie season, but he had a relatively quiet role on offense.

Mims played in 16 games last fall, starting seven, while catching 22 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown. Denver head coach Sean Payton expects to see much more from Mims in his sophomore campaign.

“Mims, we saw him flourish as a returner,” Payton said on Feb. 27. “I really think the only thing that really stopped his progress as a receiver was us and trying to find roles. He [was] playing the same position as Jerry [Jeudy]. I’ve said this a number of times, I think you’re going to see a lot of growth with this player. He’s tough, he can run and we’re certainly excited that we have him.

“I think the key is for us — and I say us as coaches in game planning — is evolving. Every time we’ve kind of put his name on a certain play, he hasn’t disappointed. That doesn’t mean the ball always went to him but the point I’m making is I think his progress was hampered a little bit more with the depth in the room, in what we were able to do and sometimes trying to balance that out. I think we’ll see that expand.”

The Broncos traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, which should create a larger role for Mims on offense going forward.

After earning a Pro Bowl nod and making the PFWA Team as a returner in 2023, Mims will aim to make a bigger impact on offense in 2024.

