Sean Payton excited about variety of experience in coaching staff

Sean Payton has assembled a diverse coaching staff with a wide range of experience. His staff ranges in age from experienced veterans like assistant head coach Mike Westhoff (75) to first-time coaches like quarterbacks coach Davis Webb (28).

Speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona last month, Payton spoke about his new Denver Broncos coaching staff.

“I think one of the things we did a pretty good job with on our staff — you can think of diversity in a lot of different ways,” Payton said on March 27. “We certainly, I think, have done a good job there, but there’s also a good mix of younger coaches and veteran coaches, that I think are important. We’re excited about that.”

One of the team’s most recent additions to the coaching staff is 68-year-old senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt.

“He’s a tremendous communicator with players, probably the most important hire I made in New Orleans back in ‘06,” Payton said of Vitt. “He’ll be a good asset for our team.”

Denver’s offseason program begins today (April 11), but work will be limited to meetings, exercises and weight lifting at this point in the offseason. Once the Broncos begin their on-field work in May, Payton’s new coaches will begin their work in earnest.

