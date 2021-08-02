Devonta Freeman played against the Saints for many years when he was a member of the Falcons and he’ll be trying to earn a spot on their roster this summer after signing with New Orleans as a free agent over the weekend.

Those past matchups with Freeman factored into the decision to bring him to New Orleans, although head coach Sean Payton said Monday that it wasn’t just about connecting with a former opponent. Payton said the team wants Ty Montgomery taking most of his reps at wide receiver, which left them “one light at the running back position.”

Freeman’s versatility helped him get the nod to fill that role.

“Someone we’re familiar with, obviously, having played against him for a number of years,” Payton said. “He gives you good versatility both in the run and the pass. I’ve been a big fan. I think it’s a good addition for us in the room. There’s some versatility he brings and I’m excited about that.”

If both Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray are healthy and on the roster, Freeman may not get many opportunities to show off that versatility in New Orleans beyond training camp.

Sean Payton excited about Devonta Freeeman’s versatility originally appeared on Pro Football Talk