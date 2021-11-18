Breaking News:

Sentence commuted for death row inmate supported by Baker Mayfield, other athletes

Sean Payton: Everyone involved in NFL deserves better officiating

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said he had no comment on a costly roughing the passer call against his team after last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but shared some of his opinion on Monday when he noted the penalty is for “roughing” after further questions about it.

Payton was on The Dan Patrick Show Thursday and he used a question about his reaction to that call to speak about officiating around the league. Payton said there are instances each week when officials are “not up to speed” and noted the Bears’ loss to the Steelers a couple of weeks ago before going on to say the “problems start at the top.

Payton, who recently left the NFL’s Competition Committee, said the league needs to “reduce the variables” involved with officiating starting from a “leadership perspective and training perspective” in order to make the necessary improvements to the game.

“We have to improve. Everyone watching and participating and involved in it deserves better,” Payton said.

Payton shared his belief that officials should have full-time jobs and wondered how 17 different crews can be expected to be on the same page under the current system. The NFL has shown no real appetite for going that route, but a continued spotlight on officiating errors may increase calls for a change.

Sean Payton: Everyone involved in NFL deserves better officiating originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 11 game odds, how to watch, TV information

    Who is favored to win the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 11 game Sunday and how can you watch it?

  • NFL betting: Week 11 survivor pool picks

    More than half of survivor pool entries are on the Titans in Week 11, which is just one of the reasons why you shouldn't pick them.

  • Sean Payton thinks taunting is being “over-officiated”

    Officiating was a major topic of conversation during Sean Payton’s visit to The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. Payton shared his belief that officials should have full-time jobs with the NFL and said that everyone involved in the NFL deserves better officiating than there’s been this season. One of the most contentious officiating issues this [more]

  • Twitter Head of Content Partnerships Jen Prince Exits to Join L.A. Rams

    Jen Prince, Twitter’s global head of content partnerships, is departing the social network after more than eight years to join the Los Angeles Rams football team as its first chief commercial officer, Variety reports. Prince will leave Twitter at the end of November, joining the Rams on Dec. 1. In the newly created role with […]

  • Packers' Rodgers doesn't practice because of toe issue

    The Green Bay Packers’ imperfect offense hasn’t been getting the practice it needs. Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed a game because of COVID-19 and didn’t rejoin the team until the day before Sunday’s 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday because of an injured toe. “I’m not sure what my status will be tomorrow or Friday, but I’d like to get out there if I’m feeling good enough,” Rodgers said.

  • FDA promises quick review of Pfizer booster for all adults, CDC meets Friday

    The agency said it does not plan to hold a meeting of the outside experts on Pfizer's request, concluding the request does not raise questions that would benefit from additional discussion by the members of the committee. The decision from the FDA will likely come before a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel meets on Friday to discuss expanding the eligibility for booster doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, currently allowed for select groups of people. Earlier this month, Pfizer had requested the FDA to authorize booster doses of the vaccine in all adults, presenting recent data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages.

  • Game Recap: Trail Blazers 112, Bulls 107

    After trailing by as many as 20 points, the Trail Blazers defeated the Bulls, 112-107. Damian Lillard recorded a team-high 22 points (16 in the 2nd half) and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers, while Zach LaVine (30 points, six rebounds) and DeMar DeRozan (22 points, four rebounds, five assists) combined for 52 points for the Bulls in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 8-8 on the season, while the Bulls fall to 10-5.

  • Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger, uncertain outlook for Week 11

    49ers running back Elijah Mitchell played a major role in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the Rams, but he maynot be available to follow up on that performance against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell fractured a finger during the victory. He’s having a surgical procedure to [more]

  • Women's Tennis Association CEO doubts missing Chinese athlete wrote email claiming 'I'm not missing'

    Women's Tennis Association CEO doubts missing Chinese athlete wrote email claiming 'I'm not missing'

  • 1979 Ford Bronco Is A Secret Raptor

    Yes, you read that right, a Raptor…

  • Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 11 news and sit-start advice

    Don't set your Week 11 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Let our experts be your guide as they cover the latest news and sit-start advice.

  • Retired four-star Admiral William McRaven on "concerns" of China's military buildup

    Retired four-star Admiral William McRaven, who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, discussed China's military buildup Wednesday on "CBS Mornings" after Joint Chiefs General John Hyten told CBS News’ David Martin that he’s "very concerned" of China's growing weapons program.

  • FDA reviews mRNA booster shots for all adults ahead of holiday travel

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's upcoming decision on whether to authorize Pfizer's and Moderna's mRNA COVID booster shots ahead of the holiday travel season, plus new Florida legislation banning vaccine mandates.

  • Saints RB’s Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr. return to practice on Wednesday

    The Saints welcomed running backs Alvin Kamara (knee) and Tony Jones Jr. (ankle) back to practice but were without Ty Montgomery (finger):

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 11 game odds, how to watch, TV information

    Who is favored to win the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 11 game Sunday and how can you watch it?

  • Lance Lynn third, White Sox place four in AL Cy Young vote top 11

    Lance Lynn's third-place finish paced a quartet of White Sox pitchers to receive votes in this year's American League Cy Young balloting.

  • 2022 NFL mock draft: Big moves in latest 3-round projections

    See which prospects are flying up the board, and which ones are tumbling, in Luke Easterling's updated 3-round mock for the 2022 NFL draft

  • Jackson, Fields meet; Ravens seek bounce-back win over Bears

    As he prepared to jump from Ohio State to the NFL, Justin Fields made sure to study Lamar Jackson last season. Jackson and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens look to shake off a tough loss when they visit Fields and the Chicago Bears in a matchup between teams with dual-threat quarterbacks. “Last year, when I was in college, I would turn on his highlights and study how he ran the read option, how his feet were and how he kind of got a running start,” Fields said.

  • Here's what Jake Gyllenhaal apparently thinks of Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

    Here's what Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly thinks about Taylor Swift new extended version of her single 'All Too Well', reportedly about their brief relationship.

  • LSU announces uniform combination for the ULM game

    Switching it up against ULM.