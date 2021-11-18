Saints head coach Sean Payton said he had no comment on a costly roughing the passer call against his team after last Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but shared some of his opinion on Monday when he noted the penalty is for “roughing” after further questions about it.

Payton was on The Dan Patrick Show Thursday and he used a question about his reaction to that call to speak about officiating around the league. Payton said there are instances each week when officials are “not up to speed” and noted the Bears’ loss to the Steelers a couple of weeks ago before going on to say the “problems start at the top.

Payton, who recently left the NFL’s Competition Committee, said the league needs to “reduce the variables” involved with officiating starting from a “leadership perspective and training perspective” in order to make the necessary improvements to the game.

“We have to improve. Everyone watching and participating and involved in it deserves better,” Payton said.

Payton shared his belief that officials should have full-time jobs and wondered how 17 different crews can be expected to be on the same page under the current system. The NFL has shown no real appetite for going that route, but a continued spotlight on officiating errors may increase calls for a change.

Sean Payton: Everyone involved in NFL deserves better officiating originally appeared on Pro Football Talk