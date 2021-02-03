Saints coach Sean Payton on evaluating Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and his parents' garage sale habit

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joins Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson on behalf of Zebra Technologies to discuss how he evaluates QBs Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill going forward, and relates a funny story from his youth about why picking a QB is like going sofa shopping at a garage sale.

Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.

