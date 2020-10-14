The Saints said this week that they are considering playing home games at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with fans in attendance because New Orleans won’t allow them to open up the Superdome to spectators.

On Tuesday, Saints head coach Sean Payton said he’d endorse such a plan. Payton told reporters that it “would be exciting” to play in Baton Rouge if it means getting a chance to have fans in the stands.

“If it was playing it in the Dome with no fans or up there with 25,000 of our fans, then every one of us would make the second choice. We would embrace it,” Payton said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com.

The Saints have been getting a push from fans and team sponsors to find a way to get people in attendance for the five home games left on the regular season schedule. The next of those comes in Week Seven when the Panthers will be in Louisiana to play the Saints in one stadium or the other.

Sean Payton would embrace playing at LSU with fans in attendance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk