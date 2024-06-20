Sean Payton eager to see Broncos LB Jonas Griffith playing in pads

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was a special teams player when he joined the club in 2021, but he ended up starting four games that season as an injury fill-in.

Griffith then emerged as a starter in 2022 but suffered a season-ending foot injury midway through the season. He would have gotten a chance to compete for a starting role again in 2023, but Griffith tore his ACL early in training camp last summer.

Similar to wide receiver Tim Patrick, Griffith missed most of the last two seasons due to injury and he is yet to play a down under coach Sean Payton. The 27-year-old linebacker will get his chance to impress when training camp begins next month.

“Really when you look at it, both he [Griffith] and Tim, they were kind of like redshirt players again,” Payton said on June 4. “So I’m anxious to see him once we get into camp and get to know the player more when he’s carrying his shoulder pads, fitting runs, playing the passing game. He’d be one of them.”

Griffith will be competing with Cody Barton for a starting job next to Alex Singleton following Josey Jewell’s departure via free agency. Payton indicated the competition is wide open.

“I think all of those guys [are competing],” Payton said on June 11. “We have a young guy from Fresno [Levelle Bailey]. All three of those guys are competing at ‘Mike.’ We’re rotating their reps, much the same way [as we are at] quarterback. We’ll continue to do that.”

Griffith has totaled 92 tackles, five quarterback hits, one interception and one pass breakup through 22 career games (12 starts) in Denver. Whether its as a starter or as a top rotational backup, Griffith will have a key role for the Broncos this season, provided he can stay healthy.

