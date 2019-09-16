Sean Payton: Drew Brees getting second opinion, no timetable yet

Reports on Monday indicated that Saints quarterback Drew Brees would be having surgery after tearing a ligament in his thumb in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and that he’d miss six weeks while recovering.

Saints head coach Sean Payton had a conference call a bit later in the day and he said that nothing had been finalized when it comes to Brees’s plans.

“He’s had one opinion, he’s getting a second opinion,” Payton said.

Payton said that he hoped that the news is good and that any absence from the lineup “if there is any” turns out to be a brief one. While Payton is playing the optimistic notes about Brees’s outlook, he also realizes that the team is “getting ready to find out” if they’re able to be a winner without their longtime starting quarterback.