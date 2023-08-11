Here’s what Sean Payton doesn’t want to see in the Broncos’ first preseason game

Sean Payton has made it abundantly clear this offseason that he’s doing things differently than Nathaniel Hackett did in 2022.

Last year, Hackett rested the team’s starters for all of preseason, and the Broncos welcomed all the hype and media buzz that followed the arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Resting starters gave TV interviews during ongoing preseason games last summer. Payton won’t allow that this year.

“I don’t want to see uniforms off after [starters are] done playing [with] sunglasses on and Gilligan hats on and interviews during the game,” Payton said on Aug. 7. “That’s what I don’t want to see, but we will communicate all of that.”

All of that happened in 2022 under Hackett. This year, Payton wants the team’s starters engaged and involved with the team on the sideline even after their playing time wraps up.

Denver’s doing things differently this year, starting with Friday’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

