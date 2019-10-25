Sean Payton declines to name Saints starting quarterback for Week 8





Drew Brees returned to practice with his New Orleans Saints teammates on Wednesday, five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb.

That day, Brees said, “That’s the plan,” when asked if he’d return to play this Sunday, but that plan may have to wait.

Meeting with reporters on Friday afternoon, Saints head coach Sean Payton declined to name a starting quarterback for the Week 8 game with the Arizona Cardinals, and said that Brees was limited in practice.

The reality is, there’s not much reason to rush Brees back. Of course, he’d like to play, but Teddy Bridgewater has gotten better with each passing week as New Orleans’ starter, the Saints are 5-0 with him at the helm, and the visiting Cardinals aren’t exactly the toughest opponent.

New Orleans has its bye next week, so giving Brees some extra time to heal and then return for Week 10 makes sense.

