Sean Payton declines to respond to Aaron Rodgers

Well, it's over.

On Sunday, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had plenty to say about the things Broncos coach Sean Payton said about former Broncos coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. On Monday, Payton was asked to respond.

"No," Payton said, "we're past it."

On Friday, a day after the remarks surfaced, Payton expressed "regret" for his fiery remarks about Hackett, and Payton called them a "mistake." Among other things, Payton said Hackett might have done one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history last season, his only year with the Broncos.

Payton's decision to say no more takes nothing away from the Week Five game between the two teams, which surely will be preceded by a full recap of the back and forth that haas transformed an otherwise ho-hum contest into must-see TV.