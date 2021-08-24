Sean Payton declines to name the Saints’ new starting QB

The New Orleans Saints quarterback competition looks like it’s over, from the outside looking in. Just don’t tell Sean Payton that. After watching Jameis Winston give the Jacksonville Jaguars fits by going 9-for-10 for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Payton insists he hasn’t seen enough from Taysom Hill (who went 11-of-20 for 138 yards and a touchdown) to yet distinguish between the two.

Winston experienced greater success with the starting offense on Monday night than Hill did in the same position a week earlier, and he’s had more brighter moments throughout training camp. Hill kept it close, but at this point it sure seems obvious which quarterback will end up on top.

Still, Payton demurred on the topic during his postgame press conference, saying: “When we know which direction we’re going, we’ll let you guys know.”

It was previously reported by NBC Sports’ Peter King that Payton wants to wait to make a decision until just before the final preseason game with the Arizona Cardinals, giving his staff time to tailor the offense to one starter and let that quarterback cement himself as the team’s leader. But he later told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during the Jaguars exhibition that he doesn’t intend to announce the starter until some time before New Orleans’ regular season opener with the Green Bay Packers. So keep an eye out if he changes his mind again.

