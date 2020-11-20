Sean Payton declines to announce the Saints’ starting quarterback

News broke early Friday morning that the New Orelans Saints were going in an unexpected direction with quarterback Drew Brees sidelined by injuries: Taysom Hill would start in his place, rather than the more-accomplished backup Jameis Winston.

But when asked if he could confirm his new starter after the Saints wrapped up practice on Friday, coach Sean Payton demurred.

“Someone has been named the starter, but we haven’t announced it,” Payton said, smirking. “Is that alright?”

Not for everyone busy finalizing their fantasy football lineups, it isn’t. He appears determined to drag this out to the eleventh hour, which should keep the Falcons coaches busy preparing for either Hill or Winston to get the nod.

It doesn’t exactly benefit the Saints to share some official clarity to the situation just yet, but the latest reports suggest Saints fans should prepare to see No. 7 leading his team out of the tunnel on Sunday.

