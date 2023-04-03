Sean Payton corrects NFL’s offseason schedule for Broncos

Last month, the NFL announced offseason schedules for all 32 teams.

The listed schedule for the Denver Broncos included a voluntary minicamp from April 24-26, just before the 2023 NFL draft. At the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona last week, Broncos coach Sean Payton said that schedule is wrong.

“We’re not having a voluntary minicamp in April,” Payton said on March 27. “I know the camp that you are referencing. It was on the league’s schedule, not our schedule.”

Payton said the team will do Phase 1 for a month, with just lifting and running from April into early May. That’s similar to what he did with the New Orleans Saints.

“[W]e’ve done that before in New Orleans,” Payton said. “Just trying to extend — there’s a progression, I think, when you train athletes. I think we’re too quick to move out of Phase 1 into football after three weeks of lifting and running. That’s not enough time.”

The Broncos are scheduled to hold organized team activities in late May and early June followed by a mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Training camp typically begins in late July.

