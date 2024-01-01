Sean Payton confirms Jarrett Stidham will start in Week 18

Despite winning Sunday's matchup over the Chargers, the Broncos were eliminated from postseason contention.

Not that there was much question, but Denver will stick with Jarrett Stidham at starting quarterback when the club faces Las Vegas in Week 18.

"I thought Jarrett did a good job after seeing the tape with the ball security, all those things you want to see from that position," head coach Sean Payton said on Monday, via Troy Renck of Denver7. "A lot of positives to build off of."

In his first start for the Broncos, Stidham finished 20-of-32 for 224 yards with a touchdown in the 16-9 win. Denver’s offense finished with 313 yards, 16 first downs, and 7-of-17 on third down.

Now we’ll see what Stidham can do in a start against his former team to end the season.