Sean Payton confirms Jameis Winston will start Saints’ second preseason game

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Jameis Winston will get his best opportunity to prove he deserves the Saints’ starting quarterback job on Monday night.

Saints coach Sean Payton has confirmed that Winston will start the Saints’ Monday night game against the Jaguars. That had been expected, as Taysom Hill started the Saints’ first preseason game, and Payton has said he wants to give both Winston and Hill an equal opportunity to earn the job.

Asked by reporters who’s in the lead between Winston and Hill, Payton declined to answer.

“I’m not going to have weekly or daily updates,” Payton said. “These guys are both working hard.”

When Drew Brees missed four games last season, Hill started in his place while Winston was Hill’s backup, which would seem to indicate that Hill entered the offseason with the edge. But at this point no one including Payton appears to know for sure who will take the Saints’ first snap of the season.

Sean Payton confirms Jameis Winston will start Saints’ second preseason game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

