Sean Payton comments on Russell Wilson not seeing Jerry Jeudy wide open

Jon Heath
·4 min read

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has had a quiet season, but the blame for that does not fall squarely on him.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has missed Jeudy being wide open multiple times this season, including several instances against the Houston Texans in Week 13.

Jeudy was wide open at least three times on Sunday and Wilson looked elsewhere — first on a 4th down (that Wilson picked up on the ground), second when Wilson threw an interception on a pass intended for Courtland Sutton, and third on 2nd-and-goal toward the end of the game.

Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about Wilson not seeing a wide-open Jeudy during his conference call with reporters on Monday.

“I think it’s a fair question,” Payton said. “Jerry went through a stretch. I don’t want to call it a dry spell, but certainly frustration. Even when we won, he wanted to be a part of it. We want to get his hands on the ball.

“That was a play, though, where they dropped coverage, and he very easily was a viable target for a big play. Finally, he was able to make a few in that game. Really, if you look at the tape closely and you watch all of it — I know some of you get to do that. If you watch all of it, holy cow, there are about two or three of those plays.”

That comment from Payton caused some to wonder if the coach was throwing his quarterback under the bus.

Fans and pundits (and former players) chimed in on social media on Sunday when Jeudy was being overlooked.

Jeudy finished the game with three catches for 51 yards. He now has 40 receptions for 491 yards and one touchdown this season. Jeudy’s totals could be a lot better if he was getting the ball more often when open.

