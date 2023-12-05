Sean Payton comments on Russell Wilson not seeing Jerry Jeudy wide open

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has had a quiet season, but the blame for that does not fall squarely on him.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has missed Jeudy being wide open multiple times this season, including several instances against the Houston Texans in Week 13.

Jeudy was wide open at least three times on Sunday and Wilson looked elsewhere — first on a 4th down (that Wilson picked up on the ground), second when Wilson threw an interception on a pass intended for Courtland Sutton, and third on 2nd-and-goal toward the end of the game.

Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about Wilson not seeing a wide-open Jeudy during his conference call with reporters on Monday.

“I think it’s a fair question,” Payton said. “Jerry went through a stretch. I don’t want to call it a dry spell, but certainly frustration. Even when we won, he wanted to be a part of it. We want to get his hands on the ball.

“That was a play, though, where they dropped coverage, and he very easily was a viable target for a big play. Finally, he was able to make a few in that game. Really, if you look at the tape closely and you watch all of it — I know some of you get to do that. If you watch all of it, holy cow, there are about two or three of those plays.”

That comment from Payton caused some to wonder if the coach was throwing his quarterback under the bus.

This definitely sounds like Sean Payton feels Russ is leaving big plays to Jerry Jeudy on the field "Really, if you look at the tape closely and you watch all of it—I know some of you get to do that. If you watch all of it, holy cow, there are about two or three of those plays.” pic.twitter.com/CZDUhNHQtu — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) December 4, 2023

Fans and pundits (and former players) chimed in on social media on Sunday when Jeudy was being overlooked.

Looks like Jerry Jeudy had that shake and bake route wide open to win the game Season is not over but man… Absolutely heartbreaking loss pic.twitter.com/rsTuludjhf — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) December 3, 2023

Jerry Jeudy is always open and when game in on the line Russ don’t throw to him . Deserved L Jeudy was open all game today one time he threw to him it lead to score pic.twitter.com/aLfRsdvLSD — Zack🦈 (@RussToJeudy10) December 3, 2023

JERRY JEUDY IS SO WIDE OPEN HOW TF DOES RUSS NOT SEE HIM ???? BRUHHH pic.twitter.com/dtSbOvZMWC — Zack🦈 (@RussToJeudy10) December 3, 2023

But Jeudy’s “Just a Guy” wide open TD for him right here if Russ holds on for 1 Sec maybe .5secs & if it’s not Jeudy that’s Mims .. had far seats but I’m 1000% sure that’s Jeudy @jerryjeudy #broncos #BroncosCountry #jerryjeudy #JAG pic.twitter.com/7EqCoJX1Dc — UNDERRATED COMEDIAN 👨🏾‍💻 (@asvp__mel) December 3, 2023

Russell Wilson missed a wide open Jerry Jeudy in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/ItWcBLeyzB — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) December 3, 2023

Kinda funny how this is Jerry Jeudy. The wide receiver some in Broncos Country hate. Russell Wilson got the first but Jeudy was WIDE OPEN. https://t.co/yAaZSP59De — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) December 3, 2023

Jeudy was wide open and alone — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 3, 2023

Jeudy was so open 😩 — MileHighGreco (@MileHighGreco) December 3, 2023

Jerry Jeudy was WIDE open on that 4th down. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 3, 2023

Jerry Jeudy was 300 yards wide open on that play. And of course Russell Wilson didn’t see him. — Troy Miller (@TheTroyMiller) December 3, 2023

Once again Jeudy wide open for a TD and Russ didn't even give him a look. — Andrew Metcalfe (@drewmet_FF) December 3, 2023

It's crazy to me how often Jeudy is wide open and he's never targeted. — Stephen S. Dwyer (@SDwyerEsq) December 3, 2023

Jerry Jeudy was wide open again pic.twitter.com/9a2c4hzQuK — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) December 3, 2023

😂😂 Jeudy just runs routes on air lol be wide open https://t.co/f6zv9UE9cv — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 3, 2023

Jeudy finished the game with three catches for 51 yards. He now has 40 receptions for 491 yards and one touchdown this season. Jeudy’s totals could be a lot better if he was getting the ball more often when open.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire