Sean Payton comments on how QB evaluations have changed

During a press conference at the NFL combine in February, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked if his priorities for evaluating quarterbacks have changed over the years. This was his answer.

“I don’t know that a lot has changed relative to prioritizing what’s most important for the quarterback position,” Payton said on Feb. 27. “Certainly, there has been change. I think accuracy is important and I think leadership comes in a lot of different ways. Historically speaking, we’ve had quiet, successful quarterbacks and we’ve had outspoken, successful quarterbacks. We’ve had tall and short [successful quarterbacks]. So there are a lot of things that make you understand shapes and sizes and personality traits, but there are some constants that go with successful players at that position.

“I think offenses have changed a little bit and yet, we’ve never not valued a quarterback that can beat you with his feet. That goes back to [Steve] Young and [Joe] Montana. Historically, that’s nothing new. We are seeing more in the college game, and then we get to evaluate that and then we’re seeing more of that come into our game. I think it’s good.

“I think fourth-and-one in overtime in the Super Bowl — the play we saw Kansas City run — I don’t know that we see that play 10 years ago. That doesn’t mean we don’t see a conversion, but I don’t think we see that RPO option with a few different reads. Those are some of the things that I think have evolved.”

Really, not much has changed for evaluating the QBs, but some teams have gotten better at utilizing their strengths, including taking advantage of a QB’s mobility, as Payton noted.

Perhaps of note: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix rushed for 1,613 yards and 38 touchdowns in college. The Broncos hold eight picks this year, including the 12th overall pick in the first round. The NFL draft will begin on Thursday in Detroit.

