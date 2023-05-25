Sean Payton comments on Broncos cutting Brandon McManus

The Denver Broncos released kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday ahead of the start of organized team activities.

The club had its first open-to-media practice on Thursday and coach Sean Payton was asked about releasing McManus after the session.

“Yeah, look, ultimately, you’re constantly looking at what’s the best interest for your team, relative to — and a lot of times, money — and what your musts are coming into it,” Payton said.

“And so, you guys [media members] know this better than anyone — the transactions continue from now until training camp and there might be a player or two we’re still looking to sign. So we factored a lot of that in and then we made that decision.”

Depending on whether or not McManus’ release is designated as a post-June 1 cut, the Broncos will save either $2.51 million or $3.75 million in salary cap this season. Payton seemed to imply that was a factor in the decision.

After being cut by Denver, McManus signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. The Broncos, meanwhile, brought in three kickers — Brett Maher, Parker White and Elliott Fry — for workouts on Wednesday.

With the 90-man offseason roster full, Denver will have to make a corresponding move to make room when the team signs a kicker to replace McManus.

