Will Sean Payton be coaching an NFL team next season? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the lack of movement on the coaches front in the NFL. More particularly the lack of a new head coaching gig for former Saints head coach Sean Payton. Is he really worth the compensation owed the Saints to hire him? Is he worth the big money and power he is asking for?