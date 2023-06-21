Sean Payton charges Broncos players with staying on track during summer break

The NFL has a slow period from mid-June to late July, a lull between minicamp and training camp.

Denver Broncos players are currently on summer break — they will report back to the team’s facility ahead of the start of training camp in late July.

Broncos coach Sean Payton wants players to get some rest and relaxation this summer, but he also charged them with the task of continuing their workouts (or rehab) and studying ahead of camp.

“We’re physically at a point where these guys have done a lot of work,” Payton said on June 14. “We talked to them today about how quickly it can dissipate. We kind of use the analogy if you’re climbing something, it’s much easier to repel down. It’s slow going up. The time away is healthy for them. They will all have a workout plan. We’ll have some players here that are still recovering from injuries.”

Payton noted that its easier in today’s modern NFL than it was in the past to track offseason progress while players are away from the facility.

“[T]hese guys have a better understanding scientifically of where they’re at [with] measurables regarding how they’re lifting, how they’re moving and how they’re running,” Payton said. “We have data now that we never used to have that can reinforce, ‘This is where you’re at.’ They’re smart enough to understand the importance of the offseason and getting in a routine [with their] training.”

The goal is to have everyone return next month in good shape — both physically and mentally. Then the grind will begin, starting with training camp and continuing — hopefully — into the playoffs.

