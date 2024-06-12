Sean Payton cancels final minicamp practice: I like where we are

The Broncos got a bonus day off as coach Sean Payton canceled Thursday's scheduled minicamp practice.

Payton sent the team home after Wednesday's session as a reward, something he didn't do last year in his first year as the Broncos' head coach.

He said he did not go into Wednesday's practice planning to end the minicamp early.

"Overall, it went well," Payton said of the offseason program, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. "Look, this was more a byproduct of what we've been seeing, where we're at. And I like where we're at."

The Broncos are younger than last season with the departures of Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell and Lloyd Cushenberry III. Payton cited the "enthusiasm" of his team and called this offseason "different in a good way."

Payton himself seems rejuvenated after last season's 8-9, non-playoff finish.

"Look, there's probably a little bit of that first year when you're pissing on all the trees," Payton said. "And I'm probably guilty of that. You always talk about being present, where you're at, where you're feet are at . . . and I would say that happened with me quite a bit."